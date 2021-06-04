US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as jobs report tempers inflation worries

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed smaller-than-expected jobs growth in May, easing concerns about the economy running too hot and causing an early tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 41.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 34618.69. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 13.2 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 4206.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 82.7 points, or 0.61%, to 13697.249 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

