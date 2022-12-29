US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike jitters

December 29, 2022 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 145.72 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 33,021.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.23 points, or 0.59%, at 3,805.45, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 108.17 points, or 1.06%, to 10,321.46 at the opening bell.

