US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors eye inflation data, Fed verdict

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq hovering near 2023 highs as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.02 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,906.80. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.46 points, or 0.22%, at 4,308.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 67.23 points, or 0.51%, to 13,326.37 at the opening bell.

