US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors cheer big bank earnings

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Friday following earnings reports from big U.S. banks, while Treasury yields eased following a spike in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 102.20 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 33,733.34.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.88 points, or 0.25%, at 4,360.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 39.37 points, or 0.29%, to 13,613.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

