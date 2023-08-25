News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors await Powell's Speech

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 25, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit that could indicate the central bank's interest rate move at its next meeting in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 117.64 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,217.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.30%, at 4,389.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 50.40 points, or 0.37%, to 13,514.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.