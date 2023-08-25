US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors await Powell's Speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit that could indicate the central bank's interest rate move at its next meeting in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 117.64 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,217.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.07 points, or 0.30%, at 4,389.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 50.40 points, or 0.37%, to 13,514.37 at the opening bell.

