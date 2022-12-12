US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors await CPI data, Fed decision

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision later this week to gauge the U.S. economic outlook amid worries of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 43.04 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,519.50. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.91 points, or 0.12%, at 3,939.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.86 points, or 0.10%, to 11,015.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

