US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors assess rate outlook

July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy amid growing concerns about an economic downturn following aggressive interest rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 152.97 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 31,190.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.77 points, or 0.36%, at 3,858.85, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 60.75 points, or 0.53%, to 11,422.60 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.