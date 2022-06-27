US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation fears ease

June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a slide in commodity prices allayed concerns on inflation and raised expectations of the Federal Reserve going moderate with its aggressive policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.92 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 31,533.60.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.02 points, or 0.23%, at 3,920.76, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 53.40 points, or 0.46%, to 11,661.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

