US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data meets estimates

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened stronger on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates last month, taking some pressure off investors concerned about aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 75.86 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,830.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.19 points, or 0.43%, at 4,687.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 112.22 points, or 0.72%, to 15,629.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

