US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data eases rate-hike worries

April 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as headline consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.42 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,764.21. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.78 points, or 0.31%, at 4,121.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.99 points, or 0.66%, to 12,110.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

