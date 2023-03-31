US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data boosts softer Fed policy hopes

March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed inflation slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.93 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32,901.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.35 points, or 0.13%, at 4,056.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.07 points, or 0.15%, to 12,031.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.