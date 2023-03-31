US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data boosts softer Fed policy hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 31, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed inflation slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.93 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32,901.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.35 points, or 0.13%, at 4,056.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.07 points, or 0.15%, to 12,031.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.