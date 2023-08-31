News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data boosts rate-pause hopes

August 31, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as a keenly awaited inflation reading came in line with expectations, keeping alive hopes the Federal Reserve could pause its monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.85 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34,909.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.14 points, or 0.05%, at 4,517.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.23 points, or 0.16%, to 14,041.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

