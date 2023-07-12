US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation cools in June

July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showed inflation cooled further in June, lifting investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.86 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 34,395.28.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.43 points, or 0.64%, at 4,467.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 154.94 points, or 1.13%, to 13,915.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

