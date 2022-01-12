US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as in-line inflation data calms nerves

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks leading the advance.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks leading the advance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 84.14 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 36,336.16.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.52 points, or 0.33%, at 4,728.59, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 109.65 points, or 0.72%, to 15,263.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular