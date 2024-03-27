US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as growth stocks recover

March 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as chipmakers and growth stocks rebounded in light trading ahead of crucial economic data, commentary from the Federal Reserve's policymakers and a long holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 179.65 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 39,461.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.73 points, or 0.44%, at 5,226.31, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 109.06 points, or 0.67%, to 16,424.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

