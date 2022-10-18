US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Goldman, J&J results lift earnings mood

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson lifted hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe market worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 511.7 points, or 1.70%, at the open to 30,697.52. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 68.3 points, or 1.86%, at the open to 3,746.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 288.2 points, or 2.70%, to 10,963.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

