US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as GDP data keeps recession worries at bay

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, keeping at bay worries about an imminent recession fueled by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 223.03 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,062.14.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.11%, at 3,834.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.96 points, or 0.01%, to 10,971.95 at the opening bell.

