US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 30737.78. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 6.5 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3836.66​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 63.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13,674.06 at the opening bell.

