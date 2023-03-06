US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to Powell's testimony

March 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as Treasury yields retreated ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and jobs data this week that could offer fresh cues on the trajectory of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.35 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,425.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.51 points, or 0.24%, at 4,055.15, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.86 points, or 0.41%, to 11,736.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

