US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as focus shifts to economic data for interest rate cues

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 28, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path, while China's measures to boost its markets provided further support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 94.74 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 34,441.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.32 points, or 0.46%, at 4,426.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 104.71 points, or 0.77%, to 13,695.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com))

