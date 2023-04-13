US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as economic data ease rate jitters

April 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as moderating producer prices in March and a jump in weekly jobless claims brought relief to investors worried about how far the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.47 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,668.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.09 points, or 0.20%, at 4,100.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.09 points, or 0.57%, to 11,997.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

