US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as December jobs report eases rate worries

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, as cooling wages and a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 125.22 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,055.30. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.27 points, or 0.40%, at 3,823.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.72 points, or 0.57%, to 10,363.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.