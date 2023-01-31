US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as data eases inflation concerns

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after wage growth data pointed to easing inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 86.47 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 33,803.56.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.08 points, or 0.08%, at 4,020.85, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 4.76 points, or 0.04%, to 11,398.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

