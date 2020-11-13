US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat quarterly results, although investors remained worried about restrictions due to record surges in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 123.73 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 29,203.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.56 points, or 0.44%, at 3,552.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.35 points, or 0.73%, to 11,794.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.