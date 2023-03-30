US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bank fears fade, focus on inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 30, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as fears of a banking crisis eased, while investor focus turned to key consumer spending data for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.83 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,807.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.93 points, or 0.47%, at 4,046.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.21 points, or 0.71%, to 12,010.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.