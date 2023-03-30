US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bank fears fade, focus on inflation data

March 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as fears of a banking crisis eased, while investor focus turned to key consumer spending data for cues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.83 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,807.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.93 points, or 0.47%, at 4,046.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 84.21 points, or 0.71%, to 12,010.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

