US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as bank fears ease, focus on Fed

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 21, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as the rescue of Credit Suisse calmed nerves about a bigger banking crisis, while investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 176.13 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 32,420.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.32 points, or 0.62%, at 3,975.89, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 89.25 points, or 0.76%, to 11,764.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

