US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Apple hits record high, inflation cools

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, setting up Wall Street for a strong quarterly performance, as Apple shares hit record high and signs of easing inflation offered relief to investors worried about more interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 147.50 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 34,269.92. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.00 points, or 0.59%, at 4,422.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 128.65 points, or 0.95%, to 13,719.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

