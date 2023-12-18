News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, all eyes on economic data

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 18, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Monday in the run-up to economic data this week that could offer insights on when the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.98 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 37,352.14.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.39 points, or 0.24%, at 4,731.58, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.20 points, or 0.13%, to 14,835.02 at the opening bell.

