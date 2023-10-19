US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Powell's comments; Tesla drops, Netflix surges

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as Tesla and Netflix kicked U.S. earnings season into high gear, while Treasury yields eased off session highs ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.44 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,669.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.76 points, or 0.16%, at 4,321.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 40.50 points, or 0.30%, to 13,354.80 at the opening bell.

