US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Powell's comments; Tesla drops, Netflix surges

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

October 19, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as Tesla and Netflix kicked U.S. earnings season into high gear, while Treasury yields eased off session highs ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 4.44 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,669.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.76 points, or 0.16%, at 4,321.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 40.50 points, or 0.30%, to 13,354.80 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
