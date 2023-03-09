US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of payrolls data

March 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as a greater-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims eased some rate-hike jitters ahead of a key payrolls report that could determine the Fed's monetary policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 78.43 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 32,876.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.65 points, or 0.17%, at 3,998.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.30 points, or 0.02%, to 11,578.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

