US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Intel's shares jumped on plans to expand chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 47.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 32470.88. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 9.4 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3919.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 61.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.

