US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed policy decision

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and kept tabs on corporate updates with the earnings season in full swing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.00 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,081.87.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.47 points, or 0.18%, at 4,201.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.83 points, or 0.28%, to 12,887.06 at the opening bell.

