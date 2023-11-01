News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed policy decision

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 01, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and kept tabs on corporate updates with the earnings season in full swing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 29.00 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,081.87.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.47 points, or 0.18%, at 4,201.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.83 points, or 0.28%, to 12,887.06 at the opening bell.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider.
