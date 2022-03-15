US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meeting as oil prices extend declines

Contributor
Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting as oil prices extended declines, with investors also assessing the fallout of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting as oil prices extended declines, with investors also assessing the fallout of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32989.27. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.7 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 4188.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 104.0 points, or 0.83%, to 12685.234 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular