US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meeting as oil prices extend declines

March 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting as oil prices extended declines, with investors also assessing the fallout of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32989.27. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.7 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 4188.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 104.0 points, or 0.83%, to 12685.234 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

