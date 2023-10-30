US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meet, more earnings

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks including the Federal Reserve, while investors shrugged off concerns about the Middle East conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 119.95 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 32,537.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.02 points, or 0.53%, at 4,139.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 107.45 points, or 0.85%, to 12,750.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.