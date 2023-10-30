News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed meet, more earnings

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

October 30, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks including the Federal Reserve, while investors shrugged off concerns about the Middle East conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 119.95 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 32,537.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.02 points, or 0.53%, at 4,139.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 107.45 points, or 0.85%, to 12,750.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.