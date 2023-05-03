US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed decision

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session, with investors awaiting more economic data ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.11 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,726.64. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.67 points, or 0.06%, at 4,122.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.53 points, or 0.14%, to 12,097.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

