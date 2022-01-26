US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed announcement

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after two sessions of turbulent trading, supported by a stellar outlook from Microsoft and ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting announcement for cues on its plans to curb inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 223.09 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 34,520.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 51.98 points, or 1.19%, at 4,408.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 332.47 points, or 2.46%, to 13,871.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

