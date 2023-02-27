US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after worst weekly selloff of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 27, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors bought beaten-down shares after the main benchmarks suffered their worst weekly selloff of the year on worries of aggressive interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.24 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 32,906.16.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.32 points, or 0.56%, at 3,992.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 122.25 points, or 1.07%, to 11,517.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

