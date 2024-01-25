News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after strong GDP data; Tesla slides on growth warning

January 25, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after a strong economic growth print boosted hopes of a likely soft landing, while Tesla sank on warning of slower growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.18 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 37,862.57.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.11 points, or 0.37%, at 4,886.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 73.70 points, or 0.48%, to 15,555.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

