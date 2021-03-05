US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

March 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 105.0 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 31029.18. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 25.1 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 3793.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 136.6 points, or 1.07%, to 12860.039 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.