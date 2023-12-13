US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after soft PPI data, Fed's verdict on tap

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as fresh data showed signs of cooling inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy decision of the year, where it is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.86 points, or 0.07%, at the open, to 36,601.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.50 points, or 0.05%, at 4,646.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.29 points, or 0.15%, to 14,555.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.