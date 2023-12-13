News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after soft PPI data, Fed's verdict on tap

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 13, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as fresh data showed signs of cooling inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy decision of the year, where it is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.86 points, or 0.07%, at the open, to 36,601.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.50 points, or 0.05%, at 4,646.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.29 points, or 0.15%, to 14,555.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

