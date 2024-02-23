News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after scorching AI-led rally

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

February 23, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a stunning rally in the previous session, spurred by upbeat results from AI poster child Nvidia that renewed enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.86 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 39,127.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.27%, at 5,100.92, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 53.18 points, or 0.33%, to 16,094.80 at the opening bell.

