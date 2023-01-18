US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after retail sales data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 18, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected drop in December retail sales supported hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while gains in Tesla and Microsoft boosted the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 75.84 points, or 0.68%, to 11,170.95 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.64 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,948.49, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.28 points, or 0.28%, at 4,002.25.

