US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- Wall St opens higher after Putin comments, mixed bank earnings

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin eased geopolitical worries, saying there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, while major American banks reported mixed results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 153.5 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 30192.21. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 20.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3690.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 93.7 points, or 0.88%, to 10742.814 at the opening bell.

