US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after October jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 04, 2022 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs grew more than expected in October but an uptick in the unemployment rate supported hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 263.76 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 32,265.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 47.09 points, or 1.27%, at 3,766.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 205.20 points, or 1.98%, to 10,548.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter