News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs data; debt default averted

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 02, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderation in wage growth in May boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will skip raising interest rates this month, while investors cheered the country averting a debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 126.01 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,187.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.99 points, or 0.47%, at 4,241.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 89.50 points, or 0.68%, to 13,190.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.