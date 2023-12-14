News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed hints at rate cuts

December 14, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve hinted an end to its recent aggressive rate hikes and signaled that borrowing costs would be lower next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.39 points, or 0.07%, at the open, to 37,115.63.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.95 points, or 0.30%, at 4,721.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.76 points, or 0.44%, to 14,798.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

