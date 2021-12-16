US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed gears up for inflation fight

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming nerves around surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 108.85 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 36,036.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.20%, at 4,719.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.49 points, or 0.41%, to 15,629.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

