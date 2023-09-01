US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data point to softening labor market

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a keenly awaited report showed the unemployment rate rose in August and wage growth slowed, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 154.33 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 34,876.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.94 points, or 0.51%, at 4,530.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.00 points, or 0.68%, to 14,129.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.