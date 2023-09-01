News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data point to softening labor market

September 01, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a keenly awaited report showed the unemployment rate rose in August and wage growth slowed, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 154.33 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 34,876.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.94 points, or 0.51%, at 4,530.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.00 points, or 0.68%, to 14,129.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

