US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after CPI data

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes bounced on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates, taking pressure off megacap growth and technology stocks that were hammered by expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 104.4 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 34412.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 25.1 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 4437.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 172.7 points, or 1.29%, to 13584.687 at the opening bell.

