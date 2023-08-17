US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Cisco results; traders assess Fed minutes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after upbeat results from Cisco, while investors assessed minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting which showed most officials held a hawkish view on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 63.87 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 34,829.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.99 points, or 0.27%, at 4,416.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.67 points, or 0.39%, to 13,527.30 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

